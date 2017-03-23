Review of Minnesota police department includes traffic stops
Traffic stops will be among the issues under review as a federal agency continues its assessment of a Minnesota police department that was involved in the fatal shooting of a black man last July. The city of St. Anthony announced Friday that the Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has outlined goals and objectives for its assessment of the police department.
