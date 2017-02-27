Report: Fewer fires at Minnesota schools

IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ017-032-033- 041-053>055-061-011400- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Taylor-Buffalo-Trempealeau-La Crosse-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Medford, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, La Crosse, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 537 AM CST Wed Mar 1 2017 ...Slippery Roads This Morning as Snow Increases... Rain is changing to snow early this morning with accumulations beginning to occur on area roads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.