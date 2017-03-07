Random Traffic Stop Nets 600 Pounds Of Weed Worth Nearly $2 Million
Police in Minnesota conducting a routine traffic stop scored a major drug bust after uncovering 18 duffel bags stuffed with nearly $2 million worth of marijuana. Three men from St. Paul, Minnesota in a Ford truck were arrested March 1 after police pulled them over for an obstructed license plate.
