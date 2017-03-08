Ramsey County: St. Paul Officer's Deadly Force 'Justified' in Shooting Death of 29-Year-Old
Ramsey County will not file criminal charges in the officer-involved shooting that killed 29-year-old Eugene F. Smith on May 2016. After reviewing the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension's investigation of the incident involving St. Paul Officer Joshua Raichert, the Ramsey County Attorney's Office has determined the shooting was "legally justified."
