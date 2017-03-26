Ramsey County attorney's office says investigation into Woody Kaine still 'active'
The investigation into Woody Kaine - the son of former Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine - and several other anti-Trump protesters remains "active," according to the Ramsey County attorney's office. The office wants "any and all witnesses" to come forward - and said it won't be swayed by politics, according to a statement released by prosecutors Friday.
