Ramsey County Asks State Lawmakers for $2 Million to Make Snow
A lack of snow over the past few winters has Ramsey County asking lawmakers at the State Capitol for $2 million. The county wants the money to buy snowmaking equipment, which it would use on cross county trails at Battle Creek Regional Park in St. Paul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC