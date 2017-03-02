Police ID suspect in St. Paul, Roseville robberies, ask for tips to find him
St. Paul police released this surveillance photo as they asked for the public's help on Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, to find a man who's been robbing stores of cigarettes and assaulting workers throughout the city and in neighboring municipalities. A man suspected in a series of robberies in St. Paul and Roseville has been identified as a 46-year-old from St. Paul, Roseville police announced Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|13 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC