Philando Castilea s girlfriend arrested in alleged hammer assault
St. Paul police arrested Diamond Reynolds - the girlfriend of Philando Castile - and two others on Thursday in connection with an assault on a 24-year-old woman. Reynolds, 27, received worldwide attention last July when she live-streamed on Facebook the immediate aftermath of Castile's fatal shooting by a St. Anthony police officer during a traffic stop.
