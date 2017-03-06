Pedestrian struck on Main Street in Stillwater
A 62-year-old St. Paul man was taken to a hospital March 6, 2017, after he was struck by a car while crossing Main Street in downtown Stillwater. A 62-year-old St. Paul man was hospitalized Monday afternoon after he was struck by a car while crossing Main Street in downtown Stillwater over the noon hour.
