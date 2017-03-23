Parents appeal teachers' tenure lawsuit
A judge rejected their suit in October, but the parents are back to assert that state laws are protecting ineffective teachers and violating students' rights by keeping low-income and minority students from attaining a quality education. "This lawsuit is about our children," Roxanne Draughn, a mother from St. Paul and a plaintiff in the case, said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC