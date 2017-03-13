One dead in police-involved shooting in St. Paul
What started as a domestic situation at an apartment building on St. Paul's East Side early Wednesday ended with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigating an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead. Gallery: Police investigators at the scene of a police involved shooting that left one adult male dead and seen near East Seventh and Sinnen Streets Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in St. Paul, MN.
