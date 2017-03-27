News, Sports, Jobs

News, Sports, Jobs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Sentinel

Minnesota is better prepared for a potential bird flu return after a devastating 2015 epidemic, according to poultry producers and experts. Poultry farmers are waiting as the early spring opens water on lakes and rivers, leading to the migration of wild birds that carry the virus, the Mankato Free Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Mar 24 fred 7
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Mar 8 Captain Yesterday 1
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb '17 Matthew 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,702 • Total comments across all topics: 279,862,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC