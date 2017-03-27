News, Sports, Jobs
Minnesota is better prepared for a potential bird flu return after a devastating 2015 epidemic, according to poultry producers and experts. Poultry farmers are waiting as the early spring opens water on lakes and rivers, leading to the migration of wild birds that carry the virus, the Mankato Free Press reported.
