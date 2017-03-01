New D'Amico's menu
The most recent was the St. Paul store on Grand Avenue, which closed for a short period early this year for the makeover. The St. Paul spot is the fifth to get redone, after Roseville, Edina, Golden Valley and Wayzata.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC