Mother of man fatally shot by St. Paul police speaks out

The mother of a Chicago-area man who has been fatally shot by St. Paul, Minnesota, police says her son didn't deserve to die. Kim Handy Jones tells the Lake County News-Sun that her son Cordale Quinn Handy moved to St. Paul about eight months ago to get away from his troubled history in Lake County and start a new life.

