Mom of man killed by St. Paul police pleas with mayor to see videos in case

St. Paul Police officer Ben Lego takes down yellow police tape near where 29-year-old Cordale Handy was shot near East 7th St and Sinnen Street in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Jean Pieri / Pioneer Press The mother of the man fatally shot by St. Paul police officers last week asked Mayor Chris Coleman on Tuesday to arrange for her to privately view videos of the incident.

