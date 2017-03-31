MNa s traffic ticket problem
Carmen Mask is one of thousands of Minnesotans whose drivers licenses have been suspended for not paying traffic tickets. Mask got into the St. Paul's driver diversion program that enabled her to pay her fines, get her license back and keep her job.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Little Canada man pleads guilty to federal porn... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|RibEye
|34
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Fri
|Tee
|165
|Woman dies after being hit by train in St. Paul (Aug '08)
|Mar 29
|9 years later
|136
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC