Minnesotaa s Cameron Naasz becomes first back-to-back Ice Cross world champion
The Twin Cities' own Cameron Naasz on Saturday won the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship for a second straight season, clinching that title in Ottawa during the final Red Bull Crashed Ice race of the season. Lakeville native Cameron Naasz leads in the final heat ahead of Dean Moriarity of Canada , Jim DePaoli of Switzerland and Scott Croxall of Canada at the eighth stage of the Ice Cross Downhill World Championship at the Red Bull Crashed Ice race in Ottawa, Canada on March 4, 2017.
