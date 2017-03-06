Minnesota man finds beloved cat after it rides 400 miles under his truck53 min ago
Percy the Cat, who customarily rides in the truck cabin of his owner, St. Paul trucker Paul Robertson, escaped from the truck in Ohio on Feb. 24, 2017, after engaging an electric-window control.
