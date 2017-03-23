Minnesota man, 29, gets probation for fondling 67-year-old woman in her apartment13 min ago
A 29-year-old man who followed a 67-year-old woman into her Little Canada apartment and fondled her has received a stayed prison sentence for the crime.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pequot Lakes Echo.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|2 hr
|Shame On Gov Dayton
|6
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC