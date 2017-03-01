Minnesota governor undergoes surgery ...

Minnesota governor undergoes surgery for prostate cancer

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media after signing bills to eliminate the state's $5 billion budget deficit and reopen state government and services that have been shut down for three weeks, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. on July 20, 2011. Minnesota Democratic Governor Mark Dayton underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Thursday and will stay overnight at the hospital as he recovers, an aide said in a statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) 2 hr Privileged Dayton 4
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Thu MAGA2016 2
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb 19 Dreco 36
Racist Rep Keith Ellison Feb 17 Matthew 3
News Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08) Feb 12 Abv 8
News Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16) Feb 6 Waikiki the DUMP 43
News roseville's roadside attraction (May '09) Feb 6 razorSharp 112
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Cuba
  5. Space Station
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,283,521

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC