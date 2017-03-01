Minnesota governor undergoes surgery for prostate cancer
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton speaks to media after signing bills to eliminate the state's $5 billion budget deficit and reopen state government and services that have been shut down for three weeks, in St. Paul, Minnesota, U.S. on July 20, 2011. Minnesota Democratic Governor Mark Dayton underwent surgery for prostate cancer on Thursday and will stay overnight at the hospital as he recovers, an aide said in a statement.
