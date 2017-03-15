Man dies in St. Paul officer-involved shooting in Daytona s Bluff early Wednesday

St. Paul Police officer Ben Lego takes down yellow police tape near where a man was shot near East 7th St and Sinnen Street in St. Paul on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Jean Pieri / Pioneer Press Before a fatal officer-involved shooting in St. Paul, a man in the area heard a woman saying, "Help me, help me!" and "He's trying to kill me."

