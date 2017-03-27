Lynne Rossetto Kasper dishes on 'Splendid' career as she retires from radio show

Following in the footsteps of Garrison Keillor's departure from "A Prairie Home Companion," another long and fruitful broadcasting collaboration is coming to an end. After 21 years, host Lynne Rossetto Kasper is parting company with her tight-knit colleagues at "The Splendid Table" - managing producer Sally Swift and producers Jennifer Russell and Jennifer Luebke.

