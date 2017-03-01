Lost in state

Because of its steady decline, County Program Aid is perennially at the top of the list of legislative concerns that Pipestone County Commissioners present to legislators during the Association of Minnesota Counties Legislative Conference in St. Paul each February. When they presented this year's priority list last week at the AMC conference, commissioners indicated that the reduction in CPA "has been the leading cause of pressures on our yearly budgeting and the property tax levy."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pipestone County Star.