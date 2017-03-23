Library assistant closes the book on ...

Library assistant closes the book on 25 years of storytimes, puppet shows

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Cheryl Moe is retiring from the library after 25 years of being the storytime and puppet lady. She'll be doing a color-themed storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

St. Paul Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Fri fred 7
News Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13) Mar 14 What Next Crockett 12
News Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ... Mar 10 okimar 29
News Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a... Mar 8 Captain Yesterday 1
Get Medications here Mar 4 dftty 1
News 4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10) Feb '17 Dreco 36
Refugees crimes in our welcoming State. Feb '17 Matthew 1
See all St. Paul Discussions

Find what you want!

Search St. Paul Forum Now

St. Paul Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

St. Paul Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

St. Paul, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,328 • Total comments across all topics: 279,823,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC