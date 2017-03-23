Library assistant closes the book on 25 years of storytimes, puppet shows
Cheryl Moe is retiring from the library after 25 years of being the storytime and puppet lady. She'll be doing a color-themed storytime at 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Fri
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC