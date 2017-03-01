LHB to Present at 2017 MASBO Institute
LHB's Troy Miller, AIA, REFP, and Becky Alexander, AIA, WELL AP will present at the 2017 Minnesota Association of School Business Officials Institute at the University of Minnesota Continuing Education and Conference Center in St. Paul, MN on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:40 a.m. The presentation will provide school business management attendees with insight into the planning of school facilities, specifically in regard to the master planning process and the considerations that need to be made before the actual building design. The session highlights items to consider before design can begin, such as ever-changing technology needs and learning methods, occupant comfort, safety and security challenges, and energy costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business North.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|4 hr
|MAGA2016
|2
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC