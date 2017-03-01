LHB to Present at 2017 MASBO Institute

LHB's Troy Miller, AIA, REFP, and Becky Alexander, AIA, WELL AP will present at the 2017 Minnesota Association of School Business Officials Institute at the University of Minnesota Continuing Education and Conference Center in St. Paul, MN on Wednesday, March 8th at 10:40 a.m. The presentation will provide school business management attendees with insight into the planning of school facilities, specifically in regard to the master planning process and the considerations that need to be made before the actual building design. The session highlights items to consider before design can begin, such as ever-changing technology needs and learning methods, occupant comfort, safety and security challenges, and energy costs.

