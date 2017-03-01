Interfaith rally unites community

In reaction to recent bomb threats at JCCs here and around the country, Jewish Community Action invited St. Paul residents to an interfaith rally on Thursday in St. Paul. Gallery: Sheila Harrow Brod greeted people around her as she and packed crowd took a minute to greet each other during an interfaith rally at the Highland Park Community Center on Thursday, March 2, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.