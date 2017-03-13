'I'll fuckin' kill you': Road raging truck driver threatens, spits on bicyclist [VIDEO]
Said cyclist, Ward Rubrecht, has positioned his bike near to the center of the driving lane, so as to allow any car approaching the intersection of Selby Avenue and Hamline Avenue in St. Paul to pull up alongside him and take a right turn on the red light. 2. The driver passes the wrong bicyclist too closely.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC