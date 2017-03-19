Former Girlfriend of Philando Castile Arrested, Facing Aggravated Assault Charges
Diamond Reynolds, the former girlfriend of Philando Castile who livestreamed the aftermath of his shooting death on Facebook, was arrested Thursday for felony assault. According to a booking report, Reynolds was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Thursday by the St. Paul Police Department.
