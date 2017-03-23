Fatal bat disease spreading in Minnesota
IAZ008>011-019-MNZ087-088-094>096-WIZ032>034-041-042-053>055- 240000- Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Chickasaw-Olmsted-Winona- Mower-Fillmore-Houston-Buffalo-Trempealeau-Jackson-La Crosse- Monroe-Vernon-Crawford-Richland- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, New Hampton, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Alma, Arcadia, Whitehall, Black River Falls, La Crosse, Sparta, Tomah, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, and Richland Center 508 PM CDT Thu Mar 23 2017 ...Thunderstorms Producing Hail Across the Area... At 5 pm, National Weather Service radar indicates showers and thunderstorms across southeast Minnesota into northeast Iowa. Storms will continue developing across western Wisconsin through 7 pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|5 hr
|fred
|7
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|Mar 14
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb '17
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb '17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC