Dayton: GOP health plan costly to state, hits vulnerable
ST. PAUL, Minn. - Gov. Mark Dayton says Minnesota could lose $2 billion in federal funds within 18 months under the health care plan from congressional Republicans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|7 hr
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC