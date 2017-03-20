Cris Jacobs Guests With Greensky Bluegrass On Wood Brothers Cover & More In St. Paul
Michigan jamgrass act Greensky Bluegrass continued Spring Tour on Saturday night at the newly refurbished Palace in St. Paul, Minnesota. Singer-songwriter Cris Jacobs opened the evening with a set of his own and then joined GSBG for covers of "Working On A Building" and "Luckiest Man" within five-piece's first set.
