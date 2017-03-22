Como Zoo adds new snow leopards with hope that cubs will follow

Moutig, a male snow leopard from France, in his zoo enclosure at the Como Zoo on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn. RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER i [email protected] Visitors to Como Park Zoo in St. Paul might soon notice a new pair of snow leopards - Moutig, a male recently imported from France and Alye, a female from Berlin, Germany.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.