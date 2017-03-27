City wants to shift liability following police shooting
A city responsible for providing police protection in the St. Paul suburb where Philando Castile was killed by an officer wants to turn over financial liability for any future incidents. A resolution before St. Anthony council members Tuesday night says the city incurred "emergency unbudgeted expenses" after Officer Jeronimo Yanez shot and killed Castile last July in Falcon Heights.
