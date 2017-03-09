Chicago lawyer pleads guilty for thre...

Chicago lawyer pleads guilty for threatening to sue people who downloaded porn

A former Chicago lawyer who threatened to sue thousands of people who downloaded pornographic video pleaded guilty to fraud charges. The U.S. Justice Department announced Monday that John L. Steele, who currently resides in Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

