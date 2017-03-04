Capitol history saved

Anjanette Schussler, left, and Charles Rodgers of the Minnesota Historical Society talk about an album of historic photos, depicting the construction of the Minnesota State Capitol, which resides in the State Archives collection in St. Paul on Thursday, March 2, 2017. The old photo album, found in a pile of garbage in the 1950's, chronicles the construction of Minnesota's state Capitol between 1896 and 1905 -- one of the most comprehensive visual records of the project in existence.

