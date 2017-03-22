Businessman Tim Holden joins St. Paul mayor's race to "save the city"
St. Paul businessman Tim Holden entered the mayor's race this week, saying he wants to promote "jobs, jobs, jobs," spend money on road repairs and avoid development subsidies. Holden also ran for mayor in 2013, in an attempt to unseat Mayor Chris Coleman.
