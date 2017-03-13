Bipartisan bill calls for statewide strategy to end HIV/AIDS epidemic

Matt Toburen, the public policy director of the Minnesota AIDS Project, leads a meeting with activists while holding up a sheet with stats about AIDS in Minnesota. The number of new HIV infections in Minnesota - 300 annually - has remained stubbornly unchanged for the last 15 years, prompting a bipartisan group of legislators to call for the first-ever statewide strategy to tackle the ongoing HIV epidemic and reduce infections to virtually zero.

