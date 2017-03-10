Attorney hit another car before fatal collision with St. Paul jogger, court records say

The prominent Twin Cities attorney accused of fatally hitting a jogger with his BMW last month in St. Paul was in another collision shortly beforehand, according to court records. On Feb. 22 in Minneapolis, Peter H. Berge, 60, hit a red Mini Cooper on Sixth Street near the entrance to Interstate 94, according to a search warrant application filed Friday in Ramsey County District Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.