Attorney hit another car before fatal collision with St. Paul jogger, court records say
The prominent Twin Cities attorney accused of fatally hitting a jogger with his BMW last month in St. Paul was in another collision shortly beforehand, according to court records. On Feb. 22 in Minneapolis, Peter H. Berge, 60, hit a red Mini Cooper on Sixth Street near the entrance to Interstate 94, according to a search warrant application filed Friday in Ramsey County District Court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Fri
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC