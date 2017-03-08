Atmosphere own the room at the reopening of St. Paul's historic Palace Theatre

The biggest local act that hasn't left for the coasts, Atmosphere was the no-duh choice to inaugurate our towns' most anticipated new sports-free music venue since -- ever, maybe? During the first performance at the rehabbed Palace Theatre in 40 years, Slug acknowledged the reopened venue warmly, but he didn't overemphasize the momentousness of the occasion. After all, the Palace will may well be a big part of Minnesota music soon, but Atmosphere already is.

