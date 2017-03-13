At new Bell Museum, designers turn to a new process to make building look natural
White pine treated in a kiln was installed on the Bell Museum + Planetarium near the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus. Designers of the Bell Museum + Planetarium at the University of Minnesota's St. Paul campus want the new facility to be as natural as possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|1 hr
|LIbEralS
|9
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC