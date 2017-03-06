Abusive husband pleads guilty to fatally shooting Maplewood woman in 2015
A St. Paul man admitted in court Monday to fatally shooting his wife in their Maplewood home nearly two years ago and leaving her body to be found by her children. Todd Larry Tennin pleaded guilty in Ramsey County District Court to one count of second-degree murder in the death of April Tennin on what was scheduled to be his first day of trial, according to court records.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TwinCities.
