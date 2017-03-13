A guide to getting lit on St. Patrick's Day
This Friday is not just Friday, it's also one of those holidays where it's kinda sorta socially acceptable to be drunk in public. There will be green beer and $5 shots, twentysomethings puking in the streets, and businesses will be packed even more than usual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Comments
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Can achievement gap be closed by diversifying s... (Dec '13)
|12 hr
|What Next Crockett
|12
|Trending Now Tim Kaine's son arrested at Trump ...
|Mar 10
|okimar
|29
|Former U.S. candidate Kaine's son arrested at a...
|Mar 8
|Captain Yesterday
|1
|Get Medications here
|Mar 4
|dftty
|1
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 3
|Privileged Dayton
|4
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC