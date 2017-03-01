6 arrested at Minnesota rally in supp...

6 arrested at Minnesota rally in support of Trump

A national March 4 Trump brought out a large crowd in support of President Donald Trump to the State Capitol rotunda Saturday, March 4, 2017, in St. Paul, Minn.Six counterprotesters were arrested in St. Paul on Saturday during a rally in support of President Donald Trump, one of several "March 4 Trump" events held nationwide. St. Paul police spokesman Steve Linders said five of the arrested face felony riot charges after they allegedly lit fireworks inside the Minnesota State Capitol then ran away.

