Why This High School Band Is Only Buying Music From Composers Of Color
Spring Lake Park High School junior Kia Muleta has been playing the clarinet since fifth grade. Kia wants more diversity in her band music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Fri
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Fri
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Feb 2
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
