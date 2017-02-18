Why This High School Band Is Only Buy...

Why This High School Band Is Only Buying Music From Composers Of Color

15 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Spring Lake Park High School junior Kia Muleta has been playing the clarinet since fifth grade. Kia wants more diversity in her band music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

