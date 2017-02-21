Who will help preserve city's heritage?
The city's Historic Preservation Commission is slated to review four proposals from firms seeking to become a long-term consultant in the local effort to identify landmark properties and determine how to help preserve them. The commission asked for pitches that outline costs connected to reviewing buildings and potential districts, as well as working with applications for adaptive reuse and demolition of potentially historic building, assisting with a revolving fund to help property owners preserve landmark properties, and educating and engaging the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|4 men arrested in burglary at Obama Elementary ... (Aug '10)
|Feb 19
|Dreco
|36
|Refugees crimes in our welcoming State.
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|1
|Racist Rep Keith Ellison
|Feb 17
|Matthew
|3
|Accident tying up traffic on I-494 in South St.... (Sep '08)
|Feb 12
|Abv
|8
|Police Shooting During Traffic Stop Leaves Minn... (Jul '16)
|Feb 6
|Waikiki the DUMP
|43
|roseville's roadside attraction (May '09)
|Feb 6
|razorSharp
|112
|Charges: St. Paul Man Beat, Raped Hearing-Impai... (Mar '14)
|Feb 5
|Phart In Jail
|5
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC