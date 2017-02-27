Treasure Island buys naming rights to St. Paul Macy's site
It's Wabasha Center no more: Treasure Island Resort & Casino now owns naming rights to the former Macy's store in downtown St. Paul, which is in the midst of a $70 million overhaul. Wabasha Center was the working title for the building at 400 Wabasha St. N., which is slated to open to the public later this year.
