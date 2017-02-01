This week's 26 best concerts: Feb. 1-7

Talib Kweli The Cabooze, Wednesday 2.1 Few rappers have ever began their careers better than Talib Kweli. The Brooklyn MC's first three proper full-lengths - 1998's Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, 2000's Hi-Tek collab Train of Thought, and the 2002 solo album Quality - are all bona fide underground-rap classics; songs like his hit Quality single "Get By" encapsulated his gifts for pure, unforced melody and thoughtful, observant lyricism.

