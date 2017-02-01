This week's 26 best concerts: Feb. 1-7
Talib Kweli The Cabooze, Wednesday 2.1 Few rappers have ever began their careers better than Talib Kweli. The Brooklyn MC's first three proper full-lengths - 1998's Mos Def & Talib Kweli Are Black Star, 2000's Hi-Tek collab Train of Thought, and the 2002 solo album Quality - are all bona fide underground-rap classics; songs like his hit Quality single "Get By" encapsulated his gifts for pure, unforced melody and thoughtful, observant lyricism.
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|Jan 23
|Go Blue Forever
|60
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan 1
|Koopoo
|2
