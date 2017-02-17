Theodore Martin Ellis
Theodore MartinEllis 72, of North Branch, passed away on January 15, 2017 at home. His service is at Fort Snelling, Assembly 3, St. Paul, MN February 24, 2017 at 12:30 p.m. Mr.Ellis is also known as "Gumby."
