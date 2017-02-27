The Jesus and Mary Chain announce North American tour
The Jesus and Mary Chain announced a NYC show last week which turns out is part of a short North American tour that kicks off May 9 in St. Paul, MN and wraps up May 24 in Vancouver. The NYC show happens May 14 at Brooklyn Steel and tickets are still available.
