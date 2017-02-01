Surprise Senate takeover brings fundraising boon to GOP

In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, center, is joined by Senate Republicans at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. It wasn't as quick as they had hoped, but Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans finally worked out a deal to offset massive health insurance premium hikes, the first test of a new power dynamic at the Capitol.

