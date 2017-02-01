Surprise Senate takeover brings fundraising boon to GOP
In this Nov. 10, 2016 file photo, Minnesota State Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, center, is joined by Senate Republicans at the State Capitol in St. Paul, Minn. It wasn't as quick as they had hoped, but Gov. Mark Dayton and Republicans finally worked out a deal to offset massive health insurance premium hikes, the first test of a new power dynamic at the Capitol.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
St. Paul Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Saint Paul (Nov '13)
|7 hr
|PJM
|61
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Jan 28
|Blink
|3
|Woman Marchers Have No Clue That Senior Woman A...
|Jan 22
|This Needs To Stop
|1
|Clarks submarine Sandwich (Dec '08)
|Jan 16
|MIO
|162
|Richard Dean Renwick "dropbacknpunt" on ebay. H... (Jan '16)
|Jan 5
|what happened ren...
|3
|1 Dead, 1 Wounded In Superior, Wis. Shooting Be...
|Jan 2
|The Wheeze of Trump
|14
|Read
|Jan '17
|Koopoo
|2
Find what you want!
Search St. Paul Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC